2 get death for killing ex-Eden Mohila College principal

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced two people to death for killing former Eden Mohila College principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict.

The convicts are — Ripa Akter alias Swapna, 36, and Ruma alias Reshma, 30.

According to the prosecution, Parvin was found dead at her Sukanya Tower apartment on the Elephant Road on February 10 last year.



Her husband Ismat Quadir Gama, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, filed a case at New Market Police Station the following day accusing Reshma and Swapna.

On July 21, the case’s investigation officer Alamgir Hossain submitted chargesheet against them.

On February 9 this year, the court indicted the duo.

