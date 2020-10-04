Hasina sends sympathy message to Trump

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump sending a message of sympathy after he and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I’m saddened to have learned that you have, unfortunately, contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and began your treatment at a hospital,” Sheikh Hasina wrote.

The Prime Minister wished full recovery of the US President and the first lady at the soonest.

“Hope to see you back in your office with a robust and vibrant disposition in the coming days so that you can continue to lead your country in its fight against coronavirus and related challenges,” she wrote in her letter.

Trump on Friday tweeted that he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus. His announcement came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had been infected with the virus after travelling with the president several times last week.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from coronavirus that has killed more than 200,000 people in the US.

Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status in a video from his hospital suite on Saturday evening. The president said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon”.

Sheikh Hasina said, “I deeply appreciate your dynamic leadership and extreme self-confidence for taking all out initiatives and elaborated programmes to protect the people of the United States of America from the devastation and death from the corona virus.”

She said the people of Bangladesh stand next to the people of the United States in fighting this common threat.

“My thoughts are with you and your family at this unexpected unfavourable time,” the prime minister wrote.

