Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Total cases reach 368,690

The confirmed coronavirus tally in Bangladesh reached 368,690 on Sunday after health authorities recorded 1,125 new cases in 24 hours.

Besides, total fatalities reached 5,348 as 23 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported during the period. The mortality rate is 1.45 percent.

The recovery rate rose to 76.39 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, 1,587 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 281,656.

Since March, the country's RT-PCR labs have so far tested 19,89,664 samples and 9,859 in the last 24 hours. Among the total tested samples, 18.53 percent have turned out to be positive. The daily infection rate on Sunday was 11.41 percent.

Currently, there are 81,686 active cases in the country.

Bangladesh is seeing 2164.86 infections, 1,653.82 recoveries per million while 31.40 are dying against the same number.

Of the total victims, 4,138 are men and 1,210 are women. Of the 23 latest victims, 17 are above 50 years.

So far, 2,692 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,088 in Chattogram, 354 in Rajshahi, 437 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 233 in Sylhet, 244 in Rangpur and 112 in Mymensingh.

Besides, 14,336 people are now in isolation across the country and 42,202 in quarantine.

In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.

The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

Global Situation

The confirmed Covid-19 cases now reached 34,791,855 globally as of Sunday morning, according to the latest tally of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, the fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded 1,031,528 in the morning, according to the JHU latest data.

The United States has the highest death toll with 209,335 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.

Besides, the number of coronavirus infections in the United States has reached 7, 379,614.

With the second highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, India has recorded 6,473,544 cases with 100,842 fatalities.

Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,880,523 confirmed cases and 145,388 deaths.

