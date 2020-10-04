UNICEF names cricketer Mushfiqur as new Nat'l Ambassador for children’s rights

Former national cricket team captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been named as UNICEF’s newest National Ambassador in Bangladesh to promote children’s rights throughout the country.

“Child rights and the work of UNICEF are close to my heart, and this is an important opportunity for me to lend my voice. As a cricket player and a father, I will do my best to bring people together to create positive change for children, especially the most vulnerable,” Mushfiqur said Sunday.

Mushfiqur, who made his debut at 15, is among the top three run scorers in Bangladesh cricket history with nearly 12,000 international runs and 14 centuries under his belt.

UNICEF’s National Ambassadors include cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, magician Jewel Aich and actor Arifa Perveen Zaman (Moushumi), while UNICEF’s Youth Advocates include cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraj, as well as digital influencer Raba Khan.

In his role as a UNICEF National Ambassador, Mushfiqur will help raise awareness about children’s rights and issues affecting youth, such as the right to education, the impact of poverty and discrimination, and children’s need for protection against violence, abuse and exploitation.

“We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Mushfiqur Rahim as he joins UNICEF as a National Ambassador. With his strong commitment to child rights – along with his prestige, talent and presence – he will reach the hearts and minds of people throughout Bangladesh,” said Tomoo Hozumi, Representative, UNICEF Bangladesh.

This year, he has spoken out against racism and has played an active role to support vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading fundraising efforts and donations among the Bangladesh cricket team.

He also used his social media platform to support the Government of Bangladesh’s call for people to stay at home during the countrywide lockdown, to follow health guidelines, and to stay alert to the dangers of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Mushfiqur joins celebrities from the world of sports, arts and entertainment – including fellow cricketer and another UNICEF National Ambassador Shakib – to engage children, youth, the general public and policy makers on critical issues affecting children.

“We are very pleased that Mushfiqur Rahim is maintaining a long-standing tradition among the cricket fraternity to amplify the voices of children. It is our sincere hope that this close collaboration with UNICEF will contribute to the health and wellbeing of children in Bangladesh,” said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board.

