DU to start new semester classes online without taking exams

Dhaka University authorities have decided to start the classes of new semester online without taking exams , aiming to avert session jams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter issued by the university registrar was sent to all departments and institutions asking them to start next semester classes. "Students are participating and teachers are holding online classes regularly," read the notice.

Deputy Registrar of the university Munsi Shams Uddin confirmed the matter to UNB.

All the educational institutions including the university suspended academic activities on March 15 to curb the spread of Covid-19. DU introduced online classes from first week of July following directives of the University Grants Commission(UGC).

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "We’ve decided to start next semester classes online to lessen the academic losses of the students."

Replying to a question about online assessment, the VC said, "We have no credible software to take virtual exams. We are not thinking about exams. It will be taken after reopening of the university,"

