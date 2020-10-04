DSCC to start drive against battery-run rickshaws Monday

Dhaka South City Corporation will start a drive against battery-run rickshaws and vans in the city from Monday.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced this at a meeting at Nagar Bhaban on Sunday.

The mayor has directed the officials concerned to conduct drives to bring back discipline on city roads, said Chief Estate Officer of DSCC Russel Sabrin.

The drives will continue until further notice, said the official adding that two executive magistrates have already been appointed to conduct the drives.

Accidents often take place due to movement of these mechanical vehicles on city streets and the drives will continue to prevent these road accidents, he said.

Earlier from September 13, the DSCC started the process of registration and renewal application for rickshaws, vans, pushcarts, tow carts and horse carts.

The DSCC Mayor announced a ban on battery-run rickshaws and vans in the DSCC area that day.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against them if motorized rickshaws or vehicles were found on the road.

