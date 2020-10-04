Barguna Rifat killing: Death reference at High Court



The death reference in Rifat Sharif killing case reached the High Court Division on Sunday.

High Court Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman said it has been sent to the bench concerned.

On September 30, Rifat Sharif’s wife Aysha Siddika Minni and five others were sentenced to death over his killing in Barguna in broad daylight last year.

District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.

Death reference is sent to the High Court for approval of the death penalty of the convicts.

Later, the court will hold a hearing on the death reference after preparing a paperbook on it.

Currently, the death reference hearing of different cases filed in 2014-2015 is being held at the High Court.

Rifat, 22, was hacked to death in broad daylight in the district town on June 26 last year.

He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.

Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.

Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2.

A Barguna court on January 1 indicted Minni and nine others for Rifat’s murder.

Meanwhile, 14 other underage accused are being tried separately at a juvenile court over Rifat’s murder.

