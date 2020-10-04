No procession during immersion of idols: Home Minister



No procession will be allowed to be brought out across the country ahead of the immersion of idols during Durga Puja this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting on law and order during Durga Puja at the Home Ministry held virtually with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair on Sunday.

The meeting also decided that hygiene rules must be maintained before entering puja mondops.

Religious leaders of the Hindu community have been requested to take steps to keep the number of puja mondops limited due to the pandemic.

Members of law enforcement agencies will perform duty as mobile teams to enforce the decisions.

Besides, the meeting said, the puja celebration committee may take steps for TV live broadcast of the main programme of Durga Puja to avoid crowding at mondops.

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will be celebrated in the last week of next month.

Leave Your Comments