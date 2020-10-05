Covid-19 impacts on gender inequalities in agriculture: Bangladesh perspective





The Health and food security of marginalized populations will be affected the most during any pandemic or major socio-economic crisis. Gender and socio-economic inequalities will become visible at that time because communities and household responses generally rely on their financial resources. Global pandemic Covid-19 was first discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. It has spread to 215 Countries, areas, or territories, with over 34.5 million cases and more than 1 million deaths reported worldwide as of October 2020. This pandemic also magnifies existing inequalities, including gender inequality, which has a disproportionate impact on rural women.





According to FAO, the agricultural sector in Bangladesh is undergoing feminization. Women play an influential role in farming and agriculture across the developing world, where women exceed 50% of the labor force. Women's participation rate in agriculture has increased by 136.024%, while the overall adult participation rate has risen by 55.96% during the period from 1999-00 to 2016-17. But in the same period, the male participation rate has reduced by 16.27%. During 2016-17 women spent almost 33 hours per week in rural and urban areas more than past periods. That means women's presence rate in agriculture increases day by day. Although women play a significant role in and contribute to the agriculture sector, these mostly remain Unrecognized. These are often reframed as supporting roles to men.





Covid-19 shrinks women's employment opportunities in agriculture due to unexpected reverse migration of labor. With fewer non-farm sector jobs accessible during the pandemic and reverse migration of men forced to return village, more men will be available to take up agriculture. Approximately 50,000 families left Dhaka during the corona period. This type of inter-district migrant could effect on employment opportunities in the village. With more available men labor in the rural area, women may be pushed to undertake the least paid and most menial Agricultural task.





Most of the workers in the fish and shrimp processing factories are women. Despite having 80% of the workforce are women, in most cases, their salaries, safety standards, and hygiene standards are low. These are some of the few employment opportunities for women working in the sector. When Covid-19 hit Bangladesh, Government announces a lockdown across the country. As a result, fish landings, orders, and supplies reduced drastically. Most of these drying sites and plants had to shut down their factories or curtail their operations, leaving thousands of women workers jobless. Although there are fewer alternatives for women, it becomes more difficult because of men's internal return.





To offset the livelihood losses, the government of Bangladesh has issued rations to registered fishers. However, women in Bangladesh are not covered under the ration system as they are not recognized as fishers. Unfortunately, 'fishers' policy definition excludes those who include other parts of the value chain. Women who worked in gleaning are deprived of this ration system. Therefore, laborers in drying sites (mostly women), processing plants, and dry fish producers are not counted as fishers. Hence, they do not get support from the government. This type of narrow definition and resulting exclusion by governments sustain gender inequalities.





A survey conducted in communities reliant on pond aquaculture and beel (freshwater wetlands) fisheries in Hatiya, Noakhali, early this year. We found that women play a significant role in reproductive activities, such as food production. At the same time, they face the unequal distribution of food. Their reproductive activities are counted as household works and unrecognized. They are often treated as the lowest priority in every family decision and food distribution because of the perception that they cannot earn for the family. Due to Covid-19, the income and food supply of low-income families affected most. Women members in these lower socio-economic groups are likely to be heavily impacted by this inadequacy and the lower quality of food, given the pre-existing inequitable norms. Although government and non-government organizations provide food assistance in various ways, failure to understand address gendered intra-households food distribution, and it is much less than required. As a result, women suffer multiple health problems and malnutrition.





Women's engagement in, their contributions to, and the gender inequalities in the agriculture sector need to be identified and acknowledged in gov't responses to Covid-19 and future shocks. Besides, policy, research& development, and the private sector need to rethink what should count as fisheries. The contribution of women in agriculture is increasing day by day. Therefore, if the problems are identified and resolved soon, Bangladesh's agricultural economy will change significantly.





The writer is a student of Economics, Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Leave Your Comments