Rape cannot be wiped out by law only





Violence against women has become a major crime not only in Bangladesh but in neighbouring India also. After Nirbhaya rape and killing India had to introduce death penalty for the rapists after a mass upsurge in the country against this violence. In Bangladesh also after the killing of a teenager female student in a Madrassa in Feni there was also mass protest against the principal of that madrasa who tried to rape the girl and his associates who subsequently burnt the girl alive. In this crime the OC of the local police station was found involved. Of course the criminals of Rafi killing were punished but these crimes are increasing in number like India.





In Bangladesh the recent rape of a young housewife who was visiting Sylhet MC College hostel along with her husband has also created a mass fury countrywide. She was dragged and gang raped in a room of MC College Hostel while her husband was beaten and bound in another room. The hostel is now closed down for Corona but a few of its rooms are occupied by Student League leaders why and for what purpose nobody knows. The young woman was there for a stroll with her husband. At that time she was attacked, taken to another room and raped. Police arrested most of the culprits but the country is in fury against this violence against women and the rapid rise of these crimes.





At the same time in India one 19 year old girl from the lower caste was raped by a gang and died in the hospital afterwards. Anger sparked in the country and the street of New Delhi was flooded by protesters. The girl is from the Dalit caste and among Dalits the anger against government attracted support from other castes and classes. In 2017 a police report reveals that in 92 days 33,658 women were raped in India. Most of them were from the Dalit class. In Bangladesh I did not see any such police report which can tell us how many women including teenagers were raped in three months.





My fear is that the number will be close to the Indian report because we are an over populated country. The protest was so overwhelming against the killing of the 19 year old Dalit girl that Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka declared their support for the protesters and decided to visit the victim's family home to express their sympathy. Fearing that Rahul's visit will aggravate the situation the government declared 144. Rahul and Priyanka violated the 144 and on their way to meet the rape victim's family were arrested and man-handled by the police.





In Bangladesh police was very prompt in arresting the culprits of the Sylhet rape case. They arrested the gang except one who are associated with the student wing of the party in power. People are angry that in almost all major incidents either Student League or Jubo League are involved. Amazingly most of the teen ager female students who are raped, are students of madrasa and the perpetrators are either khatibs or teachers of those madrassas. In the Feni case the unfortunate victim, a teen age girl Nusrat Rafi was burnt alive by the order of the Madrassa principal who tried to rape her. Powerful people and also an OC of the local police station were involved in her murder conspiracy. Of course they were punished properly but it did not prevent other criminals from committing similar crimes throughout the country.







Last year a female student of the University of Dhaka was viciously raped when she was going to her friends' house. The culprit was captured and he said he thought that the victim was a promiscuous woman. Previously he was attacking such girls on the street regularly. On the Rag day of the university and on New Year eve violence against women was increasing exponentially so the university had to ban these events.





It seems that as COVID virus has no remedy the violence against women has also no remedy anywhere in the world. In developed countries like America and Europe rape and child abuse are major social crimes. Even in prestigious universities like Oxford date rape is a regular occurrence. Many girls cannot even trust their close student friends. These friends invite them for a drink in the pub and mix some drugs in their drink and in their semiconscious state take them to their hostels and rape them. If a woman went to a pub alone it is not safe for her. In less developed countries like Bangladesh every month there are news of underage girls taken to paddy fields and killed after rape.





Now it seems that a new system has been introduced in our urban society. Some young educated men belonging to the upper strata of the society pretend to celebrate their birthdays at hotel rooms and invite their chosen female friends. Knowingly or unknowingly some of these girls attend the party and get raped viciously. In some cases there were deaths and police uncovered the sex game of the rich, young people. Again thousands of women are being lured to foreign jobs and exploited. Most are sent abroad including Middle-east and now we all know their fate of how viciously they had been violated.







Our societies in village and towns are being westernized day by day. During Hasina government education has spread up to the grassroots but society is still stuck in the feudal age in their beliefs and attitudes. Religious superstitions have deep influence on the society and the prejudice against women are still prevalent among the educated and uneducated populace. For this prejudice they obey the fatwa of Mullahs who, in most cases are ignorant and do not have proper knowledge in religion. But people are fearful of them and obey them.





In the village women are many times accused of offenses they did not commit but they are punished by these Mullahs and village chiefs on their fatwa. Recently a very young woman was accused of having an affair with a village boy. She was brought to trial before this fatwa court and given a punishment of hundred lashes publicly after her clothes were taken off. When police rushed there the girl was already dead. This type of crimes are now prevented by police action but the fatwa business has not been abolished.







I prefer death penalty for these barbarians, who are the enemy of the human society. But at the same time I think law alone cannot free societies from these crimes. It depends on how society is educated and civilised. In capitalist countries though they claim that their women are liberated but they are commodified as their body is used in advertisements as selling attractions. The violence against women shown in television and films everyday influence young minds to do violence against society and especially against women. In the recent murder in Barguna college of a college student in Bangladesh showed that the chief accused Nayan added 'Bond' to his name after the famous character, James Bond and engaged in Bond like activities and met violent death in cross fire.







But in the old socialist societies like the ex-Soviet Union and Cuba rape and violence against women were almost abolished. Socialist societies provided women full freedom and higher general and physical education. In Cuba almost every woman was taught Kung Fu and they were trained how to defeat their attackers. This physical training should be compulsory in our schools, colleges and madrassas. Sheikh Hasina defeated the political criminals in the country but could not control the social evils in our society. The major portion of them belong to her own party. Police and law alone would not be able to abolish these crimes and defeat these criminals. We need an education system with physical education especially for women and a scientific one for mental development of the younger generation to be free from religious superstitions, taboos and malpractices.





The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.



