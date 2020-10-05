Known Lanes





'Is there anything special that reminds you of me?' Sending the text to Sinthiy, Muhib dived into the narrow lanes of his memory. It feels like the other day. He bought a new mobile following the trend of the time. Though to him it was more like a necessity back in 2005 at the start of his college days. He was more than happy getting the new phone in hand. It was like Eid for him.





A few days later, one evening he got a missedcall from an unknown number. Thinking it to be of one of his friends', he also gave a missedcall. Back then, giving missedcalls was a trend among friends. Like, I will come to the Amtola and will give you a missedcall. Or If I come one, if not I will give two missed calls. Silly trend!





However, immediately Muhib got the reply of the missedcall. Things turned to be funny. It went on like this for some time. Then Muhib sent an SMS asking who it was. The reply came within minutes. And thus they started talking to each other via sms. It came out that they didn't really knew each other. However, Sinthiy was a year younger to Muhib and they started to enjoy each other's company a lot.







'Your Name', Synthiy's reply came. Muhib became a bit confused regarding the reply. He couldn't decide whether to get hurt or be happy. He expected something else. But what that else was, he didn't even know.







That night he was thinking a lot about those days 15 years back. Because, that very evening he visited the place where he called Synthiy for the first time from.







After getting quite comfortable with each other, Oneday Muhib asked her if he could call. She agreed. And, one day after college, he went to his favorite coffee shop. Ordered a cappuccino and standing on the lawn, with trembling heart, he dialed her number. They have exchanged so many missedcalls but he never felt that much nervous at all. There was one rings, two ring and then, She picked up the phone...Listening to her voice, the young fellow felt like losing all his senses. However, they talked for a while and slowly his beating heart came to normal. But the funny part was, he forgot to drink the coffee that which he already paid for. But that he didn't even notice till the next time he went there.







He still remembers every single moment of that day. He can see himself exactly where he stood while holding the mobile. He remembers everything, but does she? He was still thinking. He was still roaming around the known lanes of his past. He loves doing that often.







