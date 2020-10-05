Diner Sheshe





"My love affair with India began 8 years ago. I was in Jaipur for a short internship, but this is where I first learnt what an 'entrepreneur' meant. The concept of being my own boss excited me. So after my 4 month internship, I went back to Russia and set up my own business, but call it fate… it was a crash and burn. Everything that could go wrong, did and at the end of it I was completely burnt out.







I got a job at a company which decided to place me in the India office… and I was back! But as soon as I landed in Bangalore, I fell severely ill- I actually thought that I was dying and started contemplating about how expensive it'd be to transport my body back to Russia!







Turns out, it was 'just dengue'- my colleague Anil took me to the hospital and was with me till I got back on my feet. It's a whole different story that we ended up dating and got married, much to my mother's initial dismay! He was a foreigner and 17 years older than me- but it happens only in India!







But soon after we got married, the company I was working at shut down. I'd been independent all my life and there was no way I'd live off Anil's money, so I took up a job in a marketing firm. I even worked through my pregnancy and contributed equally to our home!







But earlier this year, I decided to go with my gut and jumped right back into being an entrepreneur; hopefully this time it wouldn't be a fail! My mom was more worried than I was- 'What if it doesn't work out?,' she said. But I was sure, and launched my consultancy firm.







It's been difficult to juggle business and motherhood but I'm making it work. The other day, my daughter peeped in while I was having a client call and everybody burst out laughing! But I'm not ashamed of it; my clients have to get used to seeing my daughter around. When I breastfeed her, I just switch off the camera and carry on with my work. Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments