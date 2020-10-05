What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star batsman and wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim posted a picture on his FB page with a caption, "Wear a mask. Stay safe.". The photo has received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "Looking forward to watching your game on the field" Rubaiya Akter, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylishactor Afran Nisho sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best handsome & talented actor in the world" Tahsin Kanon, fb









Facebook userS R Hossainposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wonderful" Omprakash Ghosh, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Azmeri Haque Badhon posted a picture on her FB page with Jaya Ahsan. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Ashikur Rahman, fb









Leave Your Comments