Anwar Hossain Chy new BITAC DG



Additional Secretary Anwar Hossain Chowdhury has been appointed for the post of Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC). Anwar Hossain Chowdhury belongs to Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 1993 batch. He held different important posts during his decorated professional career. Anwar Hossain Chowdhury was born at Madhabpur upazila under Habiganj district in 1964.







He obtained BSS (Honors) and MSS degrees in Public Administration from Chittagong University. Moreover, he attained MPPM degree from Northern University. Anwar Hossain Chowdhury is involved in different literary, cultural and social activities. He was awarded Syed Mujtaba Ali Medal 2018 for his contribution in the field of literature.

Leave Your Comments