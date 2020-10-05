Mustafizur Rahman dies



Former Company Affairs Member of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Engr Md Mostafizur Rahman died of heart attack on Sunday. He was 60. His namaz-e-janaza was held at Wapda Bhaban premises at 10 am. BPDB Chairman Engineer Md Belayet Hossain, and officials took part in the janaza.







Md Mustafizur Rahman was born on 1 January 1961 in Laxmipur district. He obtained his B.Sc. Engineering (Electrical and Electronics) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1983. He joined the Power Development Board as an Assistant Engineer in 1984 and later later served as Chief Engineer of Distribution Zone in Rangpur and Rajshahi. He became the Company Affairs Member of BPDB on 14 March 2017 and retired on 31 December 2019. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

