BUBT, BU-CROCCS hold academic meeting

An online meeting on academic affairs between BUBT and BU-CROCCS was held recently. -AA



An online meeting on academic affairs such as joint research and academic collaboration between Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Bangkok University Center of Research in Optoelectronics, Communications and Control Systems (BU-CROCCS) was held recently.







Agenda of the meeting included organizing joint online seminars, opening exchange programs for EEE students and faculty members, designing optoelectronics and Photonics Lab, offering short courses, arranging workshops and international conferences for enhancing research activities at EEE Department of BUBT.

