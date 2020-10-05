DU holds int'l webinar on importance of NMR



An international seminar on Importance of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) to Solve Natural Product Structures was held virtually on Sunday under the auspices of International Science Programme (ISP) of Sweden supported Research Group BAN:04 at the Department of Chemistry of Dhaka University (DU).







More than 80 scientists from Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Algeria, UK and USA joined the webinar and took part in the discussion, said a press release from Dhaka University's public relations office.Prof. Marcel Jaspars of Aberdeen University and Vice President International, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, UK delivered the keynote speech on the subject. He said, new drugs can be developed from natural products to combat many diseases.





Former Vice-Chancellor of DU Professor AK Azad Chowdhury delivered inaugural speech as chief guest and highlighted the importance of NMR for giving the final structure of novel compounds derived from natural products.Dean of science faculty Professor Tofail Ahmad Chowdhury, former chairperson of DU Chemistry department Professor Nilufar Nahar and David Maynard of British Council Bangladesh attended the webinar as special guests while Professor Mohammad Shoeb, Group Leader, BAN:04 Research Group was the moderator of the webinar.





