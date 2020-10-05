'Don't think doing business without permission possible'

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam talking to reporters during an eviction drive on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Voicing displeasure over the chaotic use of illegal billboards and signboards in the city, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam on Sunday said no one will be allowed to do business here without permission from the authorities concerned.







"We've repeatedly asked them (different companies) for a month to remove these signboards we're evicting now. We issued notices in the newspapers, but they didn't pay heed to that. There're so many signboards here. No one has paid tax for using these signboards, though they're doing business," he said, reports UNB.







Talking to reporters while inspecting the illegal signboards eviction drive in the city's Uttara area, Atiq further said pointing the traders, "It can't be allowed that you'll do business without taking any permission in the city."







He said they will bring the DNCC under rules and regulations to restore discipline by enforcing laws. "The mayor and councillors are the guardians of this city as they're elected by people's votes. The mayor's responsibility is to make this city a comfortable one for its dwellers. These signboards are in a complete mess.







We'll take legal action wherever we find irregularities," Atiqul warned. The mayor said similar drives will also be conducted in other areas of the DNCC. "We'll gradually go to Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Magbazar, Kawranbazar, Malibagh and other areas where there're illegal signboards and billboards. Since we've a manpower crisis, we're doing it slowly."







Atiqul said their city corporation must collect taxes to keep the city clean, kill mosquitoes, and even to pay the salaries of their employees. He urged everyone to abide by the law and remove illegal signboards to help the DNCC authorities turn it into a beautiful city. Meanwhile, five magistrates of the DNCC conducted drives in different areas of Uttara against keeping construction materials on roads and footpaths illegally and erecting illegal signboards. About 900 illegal signboards were removed and Tk 1.91 lakh was realised by fining different institutions through the mobile courts

