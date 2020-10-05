Stocks begin week in flat



Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) began week in flat after passing a volatile session as the investors' mind oscillated between optimism and watchfulness. DSE on Sunday started trading with buoyancy as the bargain hunters continued their buying appetite on engineering, general insurance, life insurance and bank sector stocks.





The broad index, DSEX settled at 4997.31 points on Sunday, the first working day of week, with a gain of 2.67 points or 0.05 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES went down marginally by 3.22 points and 3.57 points to settle at 1707.49 points and 1123.04 points respectively.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also began week in flat. Selective categories index, CSCX increased by 3.41 points while all shares price index, CASPI declined by 2.23 points to stand at 8578.90 points and 14285.28 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 10,709,506 share and mutual funds of 266 companies were traded, of which 101 issues advanced while 128 declined and 37 issues remained unchanged.





Some investors, however, opted to liquidate their investment, especially from mutual fund, food and financial institution sectors. Meanwhile, newly entrant Walton Hi-Tech continued to soar as its share prices jumped 247 percent over the last eight straight sessions since its debut.



On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 169,964 trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 359.32 million securities.DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8.89 billion from Taka 8.73 billion in the previous session.Losers took lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 133 securities gained price while 171 declined and 51 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of DSE increased to Taka 4,045 billion which was Taka 4,033 billion in the previous session.General insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with 26 percent turnover and it grabbed the top gainer list where 'Z' category stocks were in the top loser lists, according to a market analyst, International Leasing Securities Limited (ILSL).





It said major sectors witnessed correction on Sunday. Among the major sectors based on market capitalization - mutual fund (-3.1%), food (-1.5%), and financial institutions (-1.2%) sectors witnessed price correction while engineering (4.3%), general insurance (4.0%) and bank (0.8%) sectors achieved price appreciation in the day's session.





The investors' activity was mostly centered on general insurance (25.8%), pharma (12.0%) and textile (11.2%) sectors while Beximco Pharma (7.1%), Beximco (3.2%) and Sandhani Insurance (2.7%) led the scrip wise turnover board yesterday, added ILSL.Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Limited, Sandhani Life Insurance, Brac Bank, Rupali Life Insurance, Paramount Textile, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Kattali Textile and Rupali Insurance.





The top 10 gainers were Takkaful Insurance, Continental Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Prime Insurance, Northern Insurance, Central Insurance, Islami Insurance, Asia Pacific General Insurance, New Line Clothing and Union Capital.The top ten losers were Familytex, CNA Textile, AB Bank First Mutual Fund, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund, Prime Finance, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, Meghna Condensed Milk and Fareast Finance.





