Published:  01:24 AM, 05 October 2020

Taapsee embraces her inner Elvis Presley

TaapseePannu is the most talented and versatile actress of Bollywood and South film industry. The actress is also known for her unconventional style. She recently shared a video of herself on Instagram and her fans cannot help but be blown away by the new look.  The actress has taken a whole new avatar that seems to be inspired by Elvis Presley, she is donned in a white shirt and pant ensemble and she paired it up with a wig she also accessorized the garment with a pair of Chelsea boots.



