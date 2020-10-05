'Electro' will return as villain in 'Spider-Man 3'



To everybody' surprise, it is being reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as the villainous 'Electro' in the upcoming third 'Spider-Man' film, starring Tom Holland. Foxx previously played the character in the ill-fated 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', starring Andrew Garfield as Spidey.The Hollywood Reporter says that the Oscar-winner is in 'final talks' to return as 'Electro', whose origin story was shown in the second 'Garfield Spider-Man' movie.







That film was a critical and box office disappointment, prompting Sony to sign a deal with Marvel Studios, which would integrate the two 'universes'.After a brief blip last year, when the deal was called off, the two studios came to a new agreement regarding these characters' future. Previously, JK Simmons was brought back as J Jonah Jameson in a quick cameo at the end of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Simmons played Jameson in the 'Tobey Maguire Spider-Man'trilogy.THR reports that most of the main cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei, is expected to return for 'Spider-Man 3', with director Jon Watts back at the helm of affairs.





