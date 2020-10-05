Jyotika after 4.5 years in film



JyotikaJ yoti has returned to work after 4.5 years inshooting of Nurul Alam Atique's film 'Lal Moroger Jhuti', resumed it's shooting from October 1, in Gouripur, Mymensingh. Atique started working on this movie four and a half years ago. However, the work got stopped before it even began. After a long time, this director has started working on this movie again.







Regarding the film JyotikaJyoti says, "I started shooting for films again. The name of the movie is 'LalMorogerJhuti'. The film is directed by NurulAlamAtique. The story of the film revolves around the story of a man during the liberation war. I am playing one of the most important characters in the film. The name of the character is 'Dipali'. I will be working opposite to Deepak Sumon along with other star artistes.





Some parts of the film were shot in 2016. Then I also took part in the shooting. But then it was stopped in the middle of shooting because of budgetary complications. It started again on October 1, 2020 in Gouripur, Mymensingh. Gouripur is my home upazila. The funny thing for me is that this is the first time I am shooting in my area. I started shooting for the film from yesterday (October 3)."The film also stars small screen actress Ashna Habib Bhabna among other renowned artistes.

