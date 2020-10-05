'570' about Bangabandhu's murder



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman was brutally killed along with his family on 15 August 1975. This day is the most painful day in the history of Bangladesh.National Film Award winning producer Ashraf Shishir has taken the initiative to bring that tragic day on the screen of celluloid where it will project every moment of the next 36 hours after the assassination of Bangabandhu. The name of the film is '570'.





BappyChowdhury is playing one of the most important roles in the film. This is the first time he has acted in a historical film after working in a commercial genre for so long. He will be seen in the role of a soldier of the army carrying the body of Bangabandhu.Bappy said, "It's a different feeling. I became a part of history by joining this film made about the architect of Bangladesh. I want to utilize my maximum passion and labor for this work."





On the evening of October 2, a limited gathering of the film's crew was held at a restaurant in the capital to announce the goodwill of '570'. The shooting of the film has started from yesterday (October 3) at Hotapara near Dhaka. The director said that the film will be released on March 17 next year after completing the shooting and post-production work.Among the actors in the film are Masum Aziz, SwadhinKhasru, Sumna Soma, KaziRaju, ElinaShammi, SansiFaruk, DukhuSumon and more than three hundred artistes.





Director Ashraf Shishir said, "I have made the screenplay myself based on the evidence and important facts of the Bangabandhu murder case filed in 1996. Through this, I will try to highlight what happened in the next 36 hours after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and his family."The production company Sinebaj Films has been the producer's partner in the implementation of the film.

