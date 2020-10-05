Demand for skilled people growing: EU



Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Ambassador Rensje Teerink on Sunday said the demand for highly skilled, socially engaged people worldwide and in Bangladesh is increasing."High-level skills gaps already exist. Driven by digital technology, jobs are becoming more flexible and complex," she said at a virtual program, reports UNB.





Despite Covid-19, the EU Ambassador said, they still live in a globalised world and a flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer. The Ambassador said people's capacities to be entrepreneurial, think autonomously and creatively and be resilient are more crucial than ever."Erasmus+ helps its beneficiaries to build resilience, adapt to the changing global environment, seize new opportunities and make the most of their talents," she said.





Ambassador Teerink hosted the virtual Erasmus+ orientation event for the 111 Bangladeshi students who will benefit from an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship under the Erasmus+ program. It is the most prestigious study program, Erasmus+ has to offer, full-degree scholarships are funded and the beneficiaries are awarded a joint, double degree, or multiple degrees, upon their graduation.It is a true investment in the future of a young person and of our European idea, said the EU Embassy in Dhaka.





This year, 111 Bangladeshi students have been selected to study in numerous European cities for completing Masters enrolling in different areas such as environmental sciences, engineering, gender studies, economics, health, IT, law and development studies.The new knowledge gained will surely have a far-reaching applicability in Bangladesh and contribute to making progress towards the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.The representatives of EU Member States diplomatic missions took part in the event.





