'Difficult to build a better BD neglecting rural people'



It is not possible to build a prosperous Bangladesh leaving behind the people living in rural areas, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam. He was speaking at the first meeting of the inter-ministerial committee on implementing the 'My Village, My City' action plan to expand modern urban facilities in every village at the conference room of the local government department on Sunday.The minister said, "It is not possible to build a developed Bangladesh by neglecting rural people. So, all facilities of the city will be provided in villages. "





'People come to cities leaving their villages in hope of a better life. If we ensure all urban facilities in rural areas, people will not come to the city,' Tajul Islam said.The Awami League's election manifesto titled 'Bangladesh on the Progress of Prosperity' made a special commitment to taking 'My Village, My City' initiative by expanding modern urban facilities in every village, he added.





