CID to issue red notice on Interpol to bring back BD human traffickers

CID officials speak at a press briefing at its headquarters on Sunday on Bangladeshi human traffickers based in Libya, who were responsible for the massacre that happened back in May. -Collected



Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will soon issue a red notice on Interpol to bring back the human traffickers involved in the killing 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Libyan desert town Mezda.





The CID has already brought back nine injured victims of human trafficking from Mezda to Bangladesh, said DIG (Organised Crime) of the CID Abdullah Hel Baki while briefing reporters at the CID headquarters on Sunday. Nine of the 12 injured victims of Libya have been repatriated.Those brought back to the country are Firoz Bepari, Janu Mia, Omar Sheikh, Sajal Mia, Tariqul Islam, Bakul Hossain, Mohammad Ali, Sohag Ahmed and Saidul Islam, he said.





Besides, those who could not be brought back yet are Bappi Datta, Samrat Khalasi and Sajid, the DIG added. Some human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshi nationals, in Libya on May28 this year. The killing took place at a smuggling warehouse in desert town Mezda, near the city of Gharyan, southwest of Tripoli of Libya. Twelve more Bangladeshis were also injured in the attack.





A total of 26 cases were filed with different police stations across the country in connection with human trafficking to Libya.CID is investigating 15 cases and so far 44 accused have been arrested in this connection.The CID official said many of the accused have given confessional statements in court during the investigation.He added that the CID's human trafficking unit brought nine victims to the CID headquarters.





The victims will soon be presented in court for recording their statements. The CID filed three cases with the capital's Paltan and Banani police stations in this connection.Replying to a question, CID's Special Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime) Syeda Jannat Ara said a red notice will be issued through Interpol next week to arrest 8 to 10 accused who are now staying abroad.





