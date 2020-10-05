PM wishes early recovery of Trump, Melania



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday wished early recovery of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump from the COVID-19.PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister wished their early recovery from the COVID-19 as she wrote a letter to the US president in this regard, reports BSS.





"I am saddened to have learned that you have, unfortunately, contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and began your treatment at a hospital," the premier said in the letter. Sheikh Hasina added: "I take this opportunity to wish Your Excellency and Madam Melania Trump full recovery from COVID-19 at the soonest and hope to see you back in your office with a robust and vibrant disposition in the coming days so that you can continue to lead your country in its fight against the coronavirus and related challenges."





The prime minister said: "You have contacted with the coronavirus while we are all fighting their own battles and challenges against the spread and loss of lives from the pandemic coronavirus."





Sheikh Hasina deeply appreciated Trump's dynamic leadership and extreme self-confidence for taking all-out initiatives and elaborated programs to protect the people of the United States from the devastation and death from the coronavirus.The premier assured that the people of Bangladesh stand next to the people of the United States in curbing this common threat."My thoughts are with you and your family at this unexpected unfavorable time. I also pray for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the United States ," she continued.







