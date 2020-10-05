Dr Kamal serves show-cause notices on Montu, 3 others



Gonoforum, led by its president Dr Kamal Hossain, has served show cause notices on its four senior leaders, including former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, for 'creating chaos in the party and violating its charter'.





The three other leaders are party's former executive presidents Dr Abu Syeed, Subrata Chowdhury and presidium member Zoglul Haider Afrik."We sent the show-cause notices to the four leaders who are violating party discipline and constitution on September 28 asking them to respond within a week," party general secretary Dr Reza Kibria told UNB on Sunday.





In the notices, he said, they have mentioned the different sections of their party constitution that have been violated by the four leaders.

Reza Kibria said they will wait until two weeks for their replies to the notices. "If they don't come up with any satisfactory replies, we'll take organisational actions against them."





Stating that their party's central convening committee is going to hold a meeting on October 17 at the Jatiya Press Club, he said the meeting will approve the actions to be taken against the four leaders.Contacted, Mostafa Mohsin Montu said they still did not receive any such notices. "Once we receive that, we'll take further steps in this regard."







