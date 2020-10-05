BNP for social unity to resist rapists



BNP has urged all to get united to ensure the security of women and prevent the growing incidents of rape.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the call while addressing a human-chain program in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital on Sunday.





Rizvi said, "The new generation whose fathers fought against the occupation forces of Pakistan to save the country must get ready and form committees at every village and locality to protect mothers and sitters from the hands of Chhatra League." Awami League has usurped power and taken the country under its grip, he added. "They're indulging in misdeeds, plundering public money and abusing women. So, people's unity is now a must to resist them."





Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment that none except Awami League remains beside people, he said people are dying without treatment and going through serious sufferings only because of the failures of the ruling party."Around 68 percent of people in Dhaka city have lost their jobs. Awami League is there beside people to plunder their money and embezzle relief materials and the money allocated for the poor," the BNP leader quipped.





Leave Your Comments