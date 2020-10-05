We want BNP stays in field: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said his party wants BNP in field as people want democratic peaceful movement. He was addressing the distribution program of coronvirus protective equipment under the initiative of the AL's sub-committee on relief and social welfare at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the city on Sunday.





Quader joined the program through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises in the city.If any evil force makes ill attempts to destroy the country's prevailing peace in the name of democratic movement, the AL along with the people will resist those, he warned.Quader said, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is still continuing their traditional acts of raising fabricated allegations of carrying out attacks on the party's leaders and workers and lodging cases against them."







