Health workers likely to get corona vaccine first



If Bangladesh gets coronavirus vaccine, it is most likely to be provided to health workers first. After that law and order forces will get the vaccine. Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah, Chief of National Technical Committee on coronavirus informed that a set of proposals regarding this matter has been given to the government. Detailed suggestions have been accorded in these regulations about the preservation, transportation and distribution of the vaccine.







After health workers and law and order forces, people of other categories will be entitled to get the vaccine. A great deal of disposable syringes will be required as well to inject the vaccines. Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah said that there will be no shortage of vaccination workers as there are over 2.5 lakh employees doing this job who are being trained up for Covid 19 vaccine.





Dr. Ehteshamul Haque, Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) said that the vaccine will have to be applied on 80% people of Bangladesh for which 12 to 13 crore vaccines will be required. He further said that the government is trying to get coronavirus vaccine from different sources.Professor Dr. Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said that antibody tests will have to be carried out first to determine exactly how many vaccines will be needed.





Relevant sources have stated that the government has meanwhile raised a fund of one thousand crore taka for purchasing coronavirus vaccines. Approximately 8 thousand crore taka may be needed to buy vaccines. A particular fund of 10 thousand crore taka has been earmarked in the national budget for dealing with coronavirus.





