China's treatment of Uyghurs sparks anger near new embassy site in London



China's decision to move its British embassy from London's upmarket West End to the less glitzy east could have been a heart-warming tale of homecoming. The new mission will be built at the former Royal Mint, just a stone's throw from the city's original 19th century Chinatown.





China plans to refurbish the building and establish its biggest diplomatic mission in the world at the site, set just back from the River Thames on the outskirts of London's financial center. It could be years until the embassy actually moves, but it's already facing opposition from some local councilors and residents.





Just behind the former Royal Mint are the residential streets of Tower Hamlets, where four in 10 residents are Muslim, the highest proportion than in any other borough in the United Kingdom. Some there say the embassy isn't welcome until Beijing stops its alleged mistreatment of Muslims in China.





China is believed to have detained up to 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in internment camps in the far-western region of Xinjiang, according to the US State Department. Beijing says it's providing vocational training and helping to deradicalize segments of the population to combat alleged Islamic terrorism and violence in the region.But accounts of abuse at the camps -- including forced labor, forced sterilizations of women and sexual assault -- are growing.





"I'm very perplexed as to why the People's Republic of China would want to be on the edges of a neighborhood that is so multi-ethnic, multi-religious. The Muslim community has a large base here," said Mo Rakib, a Muslim resident who is active in community affairs."The Muslim community is very linked with each other, regardless of what part of the world we're from. There's always a feeling of affinity from one community to the other based on shared values and shared faith. And that's no different for the Uyghur community."





Some local opposition councilors say that they too are concerned about the implications of embassy's move and want the issue debated at council meetings. But they don't outright oppose the mission coming into their neighborhood. What's playing out at this borough and its council isn't so different from what's happening in the UK's national government, as well as those of many other democracies, for that matter -- striking the right balance between reaping the economic benefits of working with China and criticizing it for rights abuses is difficult.





Tower Hamlets is one of the most deprived boroughs in London. Its mayor, John Biggs, has welcomed the Chinese mission as "a vote of confidence" in the borough as an "open and dynamic place to live and work," according to local reports.Rabina Khan was one of several local councilors who, at a council meeting Wednesday, tried to introduce an emergency motion -- usually reserved for urgent matters -- on China. It was rejected due to time constraints, the mayor's office told CNN, adding it would discuss the issue at the next meeting in November.





The motion calls on the council to send a letter to Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming expressing its concerns over the country's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims, as well as its clampdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong."What we want is to send a message to China that if they move here, they need to be aware that our borough -- in all of its diversity -- is a place where we're very proud to stand up for human rights," Khan said.





Biggs said in a statement to CNN that Tower Hamlets was "open and tolerant" but also wants "to be good partners and support good relationships."He acknowledged, however, that he and the community were concerned about China's rights record, "in particular the appalling treatment of the largely Muslim Uyghurs," and that it was right to challenge the Chinese government on the issue.





Any problems with the embassy plans could prove troublesome for China's international image. At a ceremony to hand over the site to the Chinese mission in 2018, Ambassador Liu said he hoped the embassy would become a London landmark and that the new premises should be a symbol of China's current role and influence in the world.CNN has contacted the Chinese embassy and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment but has not received a response.















---CNN

