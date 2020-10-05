How to recover Covid-19 affected economy?



Coronavirus broke out in China in November 2019 which is why it was named Covid 19. So, it has been nearly one year that the world has been languishing under the hard-pressed circumstances brought about by coronavirus. The outbreak of Covid 19 has severely disrupted people's lifestyle and economic activities across the world. Bangladesh is also going through a tough patch due to the adverse economic effect of Covid 19. Economists have said that a visionary and humanistic rescue plan should be made and implemented to recover Bangladesh's economy from the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic.





Bangladesh can follow how other countries are preparing strategies to safeguard economy from the harmful effect of Covid 19. For example, European Union (EU) leaders have agreed upon a recovery package and a long-term 2021-2027 budget that will help the EU to rebuild after the pandemic and will support investment in the green and digital transitions. "





We have reached a deal on the recovery package and the European budget. These were, of course, difficult negotiations in very difficult times for all Europeans. A marathon which ended in success for all 27 member states, but especially for the people. This is a good deal. This is a strong deal.







And most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe, right now", said the European Council President Charles Michel.The member countries of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and some other states have taken up intensive initiatives to sustain the lives and livelihood of their people. Most of the ASEAN members have made taxation flexible keeping in view the hardship being suffered by their citizens.





Bangladesh government has declared stimulus packages of 1.03 trillion taka to protect different sectors in this situation but the implementation process of the stimulus packages has been very much slow. The Asian Age published a report on 9 September 2020 referring to the disappointing fact that six banks of Bangladesh disbursed no loans from the stimulus package meant for the agricultural sector. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and remedial steps should be executed without delay. At the same time small and medium entrepreneurs need to be taken care of with special attention.





Under the prevailing circumstances, the government should approach taxes in a soft manner. The country was under a lockdown for nearly three months. A broad number of business enterprises and private firms have faced immense losses for this reason. Thousands of employees belonging to the private sector have been terminated because their companies are not being able to pay their wages.





Thousands of expatriate Bangladeshis have come back home. They are facing an acute uncertainty about whether they would be able to go back to the countries wherefrom they returned and secure their jobs once again. The remittances sent by the expatriate Bangladeshis play an enormous role in keeping Bangladesh's economy in good shape. Therefore, now it is essential for the government to accord financial backup to the expatriate Bangladeshis who have come back home and to spearhead economic diplomacy to get them reinstated in their jobs overseas.





Another alarming scenario is price hike. Prices of different daily necessary goods have recently much increased including onions, rice, lentil, vegetables etcetera. As people's earnings have been curtailed by the spread of coronavirus, most of the middle class families are having an extremely hard time grappling with rising prices. The government should implement realistic and effective measures to control prices and should not impose duty on imported commodities as far as possible.





Establishing good governance and socio-economic justice is necessary too.Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "The government will have to materialize its actions with appropriate integrity and transparency to cope with the economic challenges ignited by coronavirus."





Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) told The Asian Age, "The demand and supply of various products have been heavily affected by Covid 19. For this reason the private sector is facing a highly critical period. It will take time for the private organizations to recover from financial woes."





Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Directive of Policy Research Institute, said to The Asian Age, "People who live from hand to mouth have suffered most financially due to coronavirus. These people need comprehensive financial aid for their survival."Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "It is essential to sharply watch that the money of the stimulus packages does not go into the wrong hands."





World Bank's former Lead Economist of Dhaka office Dr. Zahid Hossain said to The Asian Age, "Special care should be taken of the people who have lost their regular livelihoods because of the outbreak of Covid 19. These helpless people need to be rehabilitated with due importance and rapid humanitarian assistance."Professor Anu Muhammad, Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "A long-term and extensive plan is required to sustain Bangladesh's economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic."





