Mushy named UNICEF's goodwill ambassador



Bangladesh's Mr Dependable and wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been named as the national UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in Bangladesh. "Over the years, the people of Bangladesh have seen me perform many roles and be a part of many successful partnerships. I have led the Bangladesh team as captain and tried to bring glory to the country and its people," Mushfiqur said.







He said he was looking forward to working with UNICEF to create a safe and healthy childhood for children in the country and reiterated that it is a cause he 'believes in strongly'."Together with Shakib [Al Hasan] and [Mehedi] Miraz, I will urge others to contribute in improving child rights in Bangladesh," he added.





"We're proud to welcome Mushfiq into our family to promote children's rights as our new national ambassador," Veera Mendonca, deputy representative of UNICEF Bangladesh said in a Facebook post. Former national captains Habibul Bashar, Mohammad Ashraful and Shakib have previously fulfilled the role of UNICEF's goodwill ambassador before Mushfiqur.

Leave Your Comments