Tigers to play second intra-squad match today



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal was declared fit and all set to play today's second two-day intra-squad match, which will be played between Ryan Cook XI and Ottis Gibson XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





Tamim was included in the Ryan Cook XI, led by Test skipper Mominul Haque. The other team-Ottis Gibson XI will be led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto. The dashing opener missed the first game due to his niggles.





The match was held to give the players a chance to have some match practice ahead of the domestic season. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is currently devising a plan to bring back domestic cricket to the ground after the postponement of the Sri Lanka tour over the quarantine period issue between the BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket.





The two teams had already played one two-day game, which ended in a draw after Mominul Haque struck a century. Ottis Gibson XI, named after fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson was bowled out for 230, after a devastating bowling show of Taskin Ahmed who scalped three wickets. He was ably supported by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who also claimed three wickets.







Mominul Haque didn't show any rust in his batting in his 117 before being rested as Ryan Cook XI, named after fielding coach Ryan Cook ended the second and final day on 248-5.The second intra-squad game will also be a two-day affair for which BCB already declared a 12-member Ryan Cook XI and Ottis Gibson XI.









Ottis Gibson XI: Saif Hassan, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain.



Ryan Cook XI: Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Moahmmad Mithun, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain.





