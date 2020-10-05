Plane crash in New York City leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured









The crash of a single engine seaplane in New York City on Sunday afternoon has left one dead and two seriously injured, according to the latest release by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).





The pilot and one of the passengers, both in critical condition, are now hospitalized, while another passenger died of the accident, the FDNY said.





The plane crashed into a concrete pier on the Long Island Sound in Queens of New York City at around 3 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) while moving fast along the water, it said.





Remaining fuel of the plane has been offloaded and an investigation would be carried out on what caused the accident, it added.





