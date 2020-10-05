Prompt action against any kind of child oppression, warns PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the government is careful so that prompt action can be taken against any kind of child oppression in the country.





"We’re taking steps to ensure security of children…we’re giving special attention to it so that prompt action can be taken against any kind of child oppression," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week 2020 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium. She attended the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said the government wants the children to remain safe and secure, get a beautiful life and be brought up as good human beings. "That’s our aim."





Recalling the brutal attacks of August 15, 1975 where Sheikh Russel along with other children were also killed with the Father of the Nation and his family members, Hasina said any death of children shocks her seriously. "No matter whether it happens -- in our country or abroad, whether it occurs in the Bay of Bengal or on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea -- every incident hurts me."





The Prime Minister said she wants this world to be a reliable, livable and peaceful place for the children where each of them will have a bright future.





Reiterating that children are the future of the nation, the Prime Minister said they need to be built as worthy citizens of the country.





"We’ve to give them the scope for flourishing their talent, knowledge and intelligence. And that’s possible through creating an appropriate environment for their studies and good health. This will ensure a better life for them which will make a prosperous future for them," she said.





Hasina said children are passing miserable days due to the Covid-19 pandemic as schools of the country are closed. "This is very much painful for them. What will they do sitting at homes?"





The Prime Minister urged the parents and guardians to take children outside their homes to any nearby park of any other place where children could play, at least for an hour. "This is very much needed for their mental and physical health, and we all have to maintain their health hygiene and safety."





She said the government has arranged classes for the students in TV and online so that their academic activities could be carried on during this pandemic. "We’re using technology in this regard and will request the guardians to take proper steps, too."





The Prime Minister said that studies, sports and cultural activities are very much needed for children to make them as worthy citizens of the country. "Children have to pay attention to their studies as no one can contribute to the country without education."





Sheikh Hasina said there may be some problems in leading life and all will have to move forward resolving those issues.





The Prime Minister also briefly described various government initiatives taken for the children, including the distribution of free textbooks, stipends and different kinds of incentives during normal time and in this pandemic situation.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira presided over the programme. Officer-in-Charge and Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh Veera Mendonca, Bangladesh Shishu Academy Chairman Lucky Inam and Shishu Academy trainees Ridita Nur Siddiqui and Naveed Rahman Turjo also spoke at the programme.





The Prime Minister, in the inaugural function, unveiled the covers of a series of children's books written on the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Amra Ekechi 100 Mujib', a book published with selected pictures drawn by children, and 'Amra Likhechi 100 Mujib', another book published with the writings of children, on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year' marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

