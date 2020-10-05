85-year old man held for ‘violating physically challenged girl’ in Rangamati









Police have arrested a 85-year old man from Islampur area of Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati district allegedly for violating a physically challenged girl.





The arrestee was identified as Harunur Rashid.





Taposh Ranjan Ghosh, assistant superintendent of Rangamati Sadar circle police, said the rape incident took place in Burighat union on Sunday.





Following the complaint of the victim's mother, police arrested Harunur Rashid.





The police official said that the help would be taken from a school of mentally challenged people to understand the victim girl’s statement.





Then legal action would be taken, he added.

