Dhaka-Aricha highway blocked protesting extortion









Businessmen and hawkers of Savar Bazar bus stand area on Monday morning blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway protesting rampant extortion.





They blocked the highway from 10am to 11am, halting vehicular movement.





They also chanted different slogans against some identified extortionists of the area.





On information, a team of police led by Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, went to the spot and brought the situation under control.





They cleared the highway upon assurance from police over stopping extortion, said the OC.

