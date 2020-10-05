PM opens Child Rights Week









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week-2020, aimed at raising awareness of the rights and needs of the children.





The premier opened the event as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning through a video conference.





The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs virtually organized the opening ceremony from Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in city.





The prime minister also unveiled covers of a number of children’s books (25 books) written on the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, “Amra Ekechi 100 Mujib”, a book published with selected pictures drawn by children, and “Amra Likhechi 100 Mujib”, another book published with writings of children, on the occasion of the ‘Mujib Year’ marking the Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.





At the outset of the function, the premier witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by the children.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh Veera Mendonca addressed the function while Bangladesh Shishu Academy Chairman Lucky Enam gave a welcome address.













Nabid Rahman Turjyo and Hridika Noor Siddique, trainees of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, spoke on the occasion on behalf of the children.





To mark the day, different ministries, divisions, city corporations, UNICEF, Save the Children, Plan International, Aparajeyo Bangla and Shishu Odhikar Forum as well as other national and international organizations, chalked out elaborate programmes marking the week-long Children Week-2020 that started today and continue till October 11.





The inaugural function of the World Children’s Day was broadcast through Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and online media.





Special supplements, posters, festoons, banners and souvenirs have already been published marking the day.









