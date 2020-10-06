Plenitude of gravitas, abundance of humour

Syed Mohammad Ali





The silence has been there for a decade. It was ten years ago that he passed on. And with that departure ended the mortal life of a man who meant so much for his family, so much for everyone who knew him all his adult life. Syed Mohammad Ali was a bundle of energy. He was a man who lighted up every room he walked into.





It is this individual of unbounded enthusiasm we recall today, ten years to the day he died in distant London. Besides the attachments he developed with everyone he came in touch with, Syed Mohammad Ali was witness to many of the momentous aspects of history in the three countries that were his home in the times between his childhood and his later years. As the son of Syed Badrudduja, the eminent Muslim political figure of Bengal in pre-partition times and mayor of Calcutta in the tumultuous year of 1943, Ali was part of the human experience that has so indelibly come to be attached to the division of India in 1947. It must have pained him hugely to see the country come apart and yet in later years it was his understanding that partition had become inevitable.





Syed Mohammad Ali was a treasure house of memories. As a young child, it had been his good fortune to be taken to Shantiniketan by his mother, where Rabindranath Tagore had him sit on his lap. It was a memory he relished, part of the heritage he always considered to be the story of his life. And, of course, life for him was a series of endless movement, literally as also philosophically. Migrating as a young man to Pakistan, to the eastern segment of it or what had once been part of a whole and wholesome Bengal, he plunged into politics. A resident of Salimullah Muslim Hall, he took part in elections to the hall students' union, losing them to no one's surprise. He was new to the scene, a new arrival from Calcutta and yet to reach out to a larger audience. But he had let people know that he was the new kid on the block. As the Language Movement gathered steam in 1952, Ali found himself carted off to prison, an early taste of the danger the state personified for its citizens.





But the energetic soul that he was, Ali was not disappointed. He always had this ceaseless optimism in him, the belief that better days were round the corner. He plunged into studies of law, travelled to Britain and somewhere along the way married a woman of grace to whom his devotion --- and hers to him --- is the stuff of an enviable love story. The union resulted in two sons, both noted for their innate decency and integrity, characteristics they inherited from their parents. In Syed Mohammad Ali, therefore, lived a caring husband and a doting father. It was a principle he never let go of. Family mattered.





And there were the other principles he upheld all his adult life. There was clarity in his thoughts, outspokenness in his speech. Both of these qualities came alive in the heady days of March 1971 when, on the staff of the fiercely nationalistic newspaper The People, he wrote, day after exciting day, the editorials that were defiant of the Pakistan military junta's machinations against the elected Bengali leadership led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The editorials rattled the regime, to a point where on the night the army launched its genocide, one of the earliest targets of the soldiers' wrath was the office of The People. It was razed to the ground. As the flames consumed the building, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto watched from his suite in the nearby Intercontinental.





Syed Mohammad Ali survived, made his way back to London, where he knew what he needed to do. The cause of Bangladesh mattered and with the seventy five million people of the occupied country, he knew that freedom was on the way. In the overseas campaign for Bangladesh, his was a healthy, loud presence. He made time to travel to Calcutta --- his old place, the city where he had been born --- and came in direct touch with the War of Liberation through meeting old friends now in exile and immersed in the struggle, through studying first-hand the plight of the millions of refugees pouring into India. When liberation came, Ali flew back to a free Dhaka from London, with boundless enthusiasm in the political and battlefield triumph of his nation, indeed in the future, suffusing his being.





The life and times of Syed Mohammad Ali were comprehensive affairs and yet there were the linkages that held them together. As a growing young man in Calcutta, he witnessed the bloodletting that left India divided. In the 1960s he identified with the cause of Bengali political autonomy; and in the early 1970s, he observed the bloodshed let loose by the state of Pakistan in Dhaka. And then there was the third linkage, his move to London, where his personality acquired a new dimension. It was the Labour Party in which he found a vehicle for his brand of social democratic politics. Thatcherism disturbed him and he was not enamoured of New Labour. Through his dedication to the principles that had governed Old Labour, he remained steadfast to his politics. He would serve the community as an elected councillor.





Syed Mohammad Ali was a raconteur. His conversations were redolent of a plenitude of gravitas and charming sparks of humour in interplay. He spurned offers of powerful office in Bangladesh even as he watched his friends, individuals who had studied law with him in England, rise to prominence as ministers in Dhaka. A voracious reader, he was an archive unto himself, preserving in well-kept files news reports and articles he knew would be of historical interest in future. His library was --- and is --- a journey in politics, history, theology and literature. Deeply religious, he produced works that were philosophical reflections on such subjects as the position of women in Islam. His contribution, along with his younger sibling Syed Ashraf Ali, to the compilation of his father's speeches remains a testament to a rich political past in pre- and post-partition India.





Ten years after his passing, Syed Mohammad Ali's silence is pregnant with the wisdom he brought into his interaction with people --- in Calcutta, Dhaka and London. His laughter is yet heard in all the familiar places where memories of him punctuate the lives of those who have remembered him in affection, in the profundity of love.



(Syed Mohammad Ali MBE, passed away in London on 6 October 2010)





The writer is Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age

