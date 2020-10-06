Brahmanbaria Press Club: New committee starts journey

The newly-elected executive committee of Brahmanbaria Press Club has formally taken the charge of leading local journalists for two years.







Municipal Mayor Nair Kabir and district Awami League general secretary Al Mamoon Sarker were present at the charge handing over ceremony at the press club auditorium in Brahmanbaria town on Monday.







The outgoing president KAM Rashidul Islam and general secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi greeted the newly-elected president Reazuddin Jami and general secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon with flowers. Later, they handed over the charge to the new body of the club.







Office-bearers of the newly-elected and outgoing committees were present at the time. Members of the club Md Arzu, Sadequr Rahman, Syed Mizanur Reza, Monzurul Alam, Sheikh Shahidul Islam, AFM Kawser Emran, Emdadul Haque, Abdun Noor, Al Amin Shaheen, Syed Md Akram, Ashiqul Islam, Niaz Mohammad Khan Bitu, Jashim Uddin, Mofizur Rahman Lion, Baharul Islam Molla, Tofazzal Hossain, Nazrul Islam Bhuiyan, Shihabuddin Bipu, Jalal Uddin Rumi, Ujjal Chakrabarty were present at the function, among others.

