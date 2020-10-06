Open flights soon to take back expats

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen meets his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait on Monday. -PID



Bangladesh has requested Kuwait to resume flights between the two countries as quickly as possible so that the Bangladeshi expatriates who got stuck here can return to their workplaces smoothly.Bangladesh thanked the Kuwaiti government for extending support to Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, now visiting Kuwait as a special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, discussed the issues on Monday with his Kuwait counterpart, reports UNB.





He met new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah and conveyed the Prime Minister's message to Emir congratulating him apart from conveying condolences on the death of the former Emir of Kuwait.The Foreign Minister, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, invited the new Kuwait Emir to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time once the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Dr Momen, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government and the people of Bangladesh, conveyed condolences over the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.He conveyed the new Emir that Bangladesh also observed mourning nationally.Dr Momen said the former Emir of Kuwait was a very generous person.





The Foreign Minister mentioned that Sheikh Sabah was a genuine friend of Bangladesh and he took Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the OIC conference coming to Bangladesh in 1974."It was a milestone in Bangladesh-Kuwait relations and following that many Muslim countries recognised Bangladesh," Dr Momen said.





The Foreign Minister hoped that the relations will further be strengthened between the two countries.Later, Dr Momen had a meeting with his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and described the sufferings of Bangladeshi expatriates who got stuck in Bangladesh due to the suspension of flight operations.





He requested the Kuwait government to resume flight operations as soon as possible.The Kuwait Foreign Minister said they will hold a meeting and convey the decision to Bangladesh.Dr Momen also urged the Kuwait government to invest in special economic zones and high-tech parks.He also requested to hire doctors, nurses and people skilled in IT from Bangladesh.





Dr Momen also said Bangladeshi workers can be engaged in the agriculture sector of Kuwait.He urged the Kuwait government to import pharmaceutical products and PPE from Bangladesh.The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister appreciated Bangladeshi workers skills.Bangladesh also sought continued support from Kuwait over the Rohingya repatriation issue and Kuwait assured Bangladesh of its continued support.





