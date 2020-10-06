'Perpetrators must get harsh punishment'



Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader has expressed strong protest and anger over the incident of torture of a housewife in Noakhal's Begumganj. In a press release issued on Monday, he demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the brutal violence against women.





GM Quader said, "While the women of the country are playing a tremendous role in education, development and progress, the brutality of the primitive age against the wife tying her husband in Noakhali cannot be accepted. Strict punishment must be ensured for those who have committed such perverted crimes by posting video of the torture on social media."





"The incidents of brutal violence against women are totally unacceptable in a civilized society." He called upon authorities concerned to take effective steps to prevent the recurrence of such shameful incidents in future.







