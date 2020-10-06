'Build a social resistance against rape'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all to forge a social resistance against the incidents of rape and violence against women.He was came up with the call at a press conference at his ministry on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Rape is undoubtedly a heinous crime and a social disorder. Those who're involved in such evil deeds are guilty of perverted taste." The government is bringing those involved in such crimes to justice and they are being punished, he added.

There is no need to politicize all issues, he said. "





To prevent such crimes, it's necessary to build a social resistance." The minister urged people to cooperate with the government in bringing criminals under the ambit of law without pampering them.





