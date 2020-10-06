Bangladesh nearest friend of India: Doraiswami



Indian High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said Bangladesh is the nearest friend and neighbor of India.He said these while talking to reporters after stepping into Bangladesh through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost on Monday morning.Doraiswami said, "Bangladesh is the nearest neighbor and friend of India. I will work on how the partnership with Bangladesh can be enhanced."







The Indian envoy said he would listen to people's expectations in Bangladesh and convey those messages to their leadership. The Indian Northeast States are important for building stronger friendship between the two countries, he added.Doraiswami laid emphasis on enhancing trade and commerce through utilizing river and road communication.Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Nur-e-Alam, among others, welcomed Doraiswami upon his arrival. Doraiswami was an Additional Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, India.







Leave Your Comments