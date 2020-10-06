Noakhali rape: Protest erupts in Dhaka

Several student bodies have erupted in protest on Monday against the barbaric rape incident on Begumganj of Noakhali. -AA



Several student bodies including Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Chhatra Union, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have erupted in protest on Monday against the barbaric rape incident on Begumganj of Noakhali. A brutal gang rape of a housewife that took place in Begumganj, has come to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.





Following widespread outrage on social media as the graphic video of the woman being raped was shared Sunday night, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad under the banner "Students-People against Rape and Abuse" started their protest program in front of Shahbagh National Museum around 12 pm Monday. Former DUCSU leader Akhter Hossain said from the protest, "Rape is a distorted form of fascism." He also urged to establish a democratic system to resist this type of calamities in the future.







"How we can be free when the state itself is sponsoring the rapists," asked former DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Hoque Nur. He warned the judges that if they take stand inside of the rapists, a mass movement will be formed against them. Comparing to the pre-Islam society of Arabs called Ayyam e Jahiliyya, Nur termed the current regime as Awami Jahiliyya. Nur also called in a united movement to reform the state. Here, an organization named 'Nirapod Noakhali Chai' has expressed its solidarity with the Students' Rights Council.







After the protest rally, they brought out a procession that paraded through the key streets of Dhaka University campus chanting slogans against the Chhatra League and Jubo League. More than 500 activists participated in that procession.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra Union staged a stand-in protest against rape in the Shahbagh intersection capturing half of the streets. Vehicular movement was slow in that area because of the protest.





Speakers from the protest demanded the resignation of the home minister for his irresponsible comment on rape and blamed the government for the increasing number of rape cases across the country. Chhatra Union also brought out a procession from Shahbagh in the afternoon carrying sticks in hands as a symbol against rapists .







DU unit of Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal has staged a demonstration at the foot on anti-terror Raju memorial sculpture demanding exemplary punishment of the rapists. They accused the rapists involved in the Noakhali rape incident as Jubo League leader and activist.As of now, four people have been arrested for their involvement in that case. However, the victim women filed a case under the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act naming nine people.





