Prompt action against child repression: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opens the World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2020 from his official residence Ganabhaban on Monday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is giving special attention on securing every children's life and taking prompt action once repression on the children in any form takes place.She was speaking at the virtual inauguration program of the World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2020 on Monday and said, "We are taking steps to ensure their security. We want our children to be safe and good human beings."







Sheikh Hasina opened the program from her official residence Ganabhaban organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.





The head of the state reclled the assassination of her 10-year old brother Sheikh Russell along with other children and the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15, 1975 and said, "I am shocked seriously whenever witness unnatural death of any child, no matter it takes place at home or abroad or on the Bay of Bengal or beside the Mediterranean Sea." She reiterated her desire that they wanted to turn the world into a suitable and peaceful abode for the children.





The premier went on to add, "We have said that today's children are the future of the nation. Yes, it is indeed, but we have to build the future generation as good human beings by creating scopes to utilize their talent, knowledge and intellect."





Sheikh Hasian unveiled covers of a number of children's books written on the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Amra Ekechi 100 Mujib", a book published with selected pictures drawn by children, and "Amra Likhechi 100 Mujib", another book published with writings of children, on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year' marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary.





At the beginning of the function, the premier witnessed a colourful cultural program performed by the children.Sheikh Hasina called upon the guardians to take their children to nearby parks and allow them to play in the sun for at least one hour, considered very important for the growth of their mental and physical health during the Covid-19 pandemic.





"Children are passing miserable days as the schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic."This is very much painful for them. What will they do sitting at homes? The children of joint families are well in comparison to the children of single families as the former can play with other children of their families," said the Prime Minister.





"We have taken measures on a large scale to hold classes online as the study of the students keeps running. We are using technology to pursue the move and we will urge the guardians to take special initiatives to this end," she added.The Prime Minister premier also laid emphasis on the need for making arrangements of sports and cultural activities for the children alongside studies to make them worthy citizens.







Leave Your Comments