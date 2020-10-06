National environmental writing contest concludes



bdenvironment.com, an environmental web portal, has initiated a national environmental writing contest to empower the youth. Any age of Bangladeshis, living here or abroad, were eligible to participate in the competition "ACI Pure Salt presents National Environmental Writing Contest 2020". There were no specific category but the write-up needed to be related to the environmental issue of Bangladesh.







The length of write up was 450 to 600 words. Kowshik Ahmed, student of B.Sc. in Environmental Science and Disaster Management of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) became the champion of the contest and he got a couple return air ticket to Cox's Bazar while Amit Hasan Anik from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) got a movie projector as the first runner up. Marfua Mowla, student of the Department of Chemical Engineering, BUET became the second runner up and got a couple dinner in a restaurant.





