Khurshid Alam promoted to BB Executive Director



Khurshid Alam has been promoted to the post of Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank (BB). Earlier on he was General Manager of Debt Management Department of BB. He has been posted to Bangladesh Bank's Sylhet office through an office order issued on 4 October 2020. Khurshid Alam accomplished Masters from the Business Faculty of Dhaka University and afterwards acquired an MBA degree.







He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1988 as an Assistant Director. He held vital posts in various departments of the central bank.Khurshid Alam visited India, United States of America, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Netherlands and some more countries on official tours. He hails from Brahmanbaria district. He is married and blessed with one son and one daughter.







